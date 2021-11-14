San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Nearly 300 Unwanted Firearms Exchanged For Gift Cards in La Mesa

By City News Service

SDSO Officers documenting guns turned in for the gun buy back event
SDSO

A total of 293 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday at the Guns for Gift Cards event in the La Mesa Civic Center parking lot.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department teamed up with law enforcement and community partners to get unwanted weapons off the streets. The event was conducted at the civic center in the 4800 block of Date Avenue in La Mesa.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

Any firearms involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency, the sheriff's department said. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

The sheriff's department was helped by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa and El Cajon police departments, United African American Ministerial Action Council and other partners.

