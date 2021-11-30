Nearly 300 Residents Without Power Near Mission Valley

Nearly 300 customers do not have power Tuesday morning near Mission Valley.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported more than 850 customers in the communities of Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta were experiencing a power outage Tuesday starting at 2:30 a.m. That number was down to 290 by 5:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m., according to the utility's website. No information was available regarding the cause of the outage. SD&G was assessing the outage to determine the cause.