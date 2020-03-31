Drug Bust

Nearly $30 Million Worth of Drugs Seized From ‘Sophisticated’ Tunnel That Connects Otay Mesa, Tijuana Warehouses

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and heroin were seized from the tunnel

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Tunnel Task Force

Nearly $30 million worth of drugs were seized after federal authorities discovered a “sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel” that connected an Otay Mesa warehouse to a warehouse in Tijuana earlier this month.

Federal officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the tunnel was discovered on March 19 as a result of an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Tunnel Task Force (SDTTF). Agents believe the tunnel had existed for months because of its sophisticated features in some of its portions, such as an underground rail system, ventilation, lighting and reinforced walls.

The tunnel had an average depth of 31 feet and is three feet wide throughout most of the passageway, officials said. It extends for more than 2,000 feet between the two warehouses.

During the investigation, agents seized 3,000 pounds of marijuana, 1,300 pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 pounds of heroin and more than two pounds of fentanyl, all estimated to be worth about $29.6 million.

The investigation was made in effort by the SDTTF, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney’s office, as well as in cooperation with the Fiscalia General de la Republica (FGR) and Secretaria de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA).

Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous report on suspected tunnels can contact the Tunnel Task Force at 1-877-988-6635.

