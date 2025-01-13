$3.7M grant awarded to tell stories of STEM in San Diego

The National Science Foundation has awarded $3.7 million to a collaborative effort from multiple local organizations to bring forward stories of those involved in science, technology, engineering and math, it was announced Monday.

The STEM in Your Neighborhood initiative is being carried out by the Leadership Collaborative -- a group consisting of the Fleet Science Center, WorldBeat Center, Project New Village, Elementary Institute of Science, NERDS RULE INC. and Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch of the San Diego Public Library.

It is intended to find residents of Southeastern San Diego to tell their stories of participation in STEM fields to "redefine their community's STEM narrative for the future," a statement from the collaborative read.

"This project reflects the strength of community partnerships and the power of story sharing to create lasting change," said Mwenda KudumuBiggs, vice president for community service and engagement at the Fleet Science Center. "By collaborating with trusted partners and the residents of [Southeastern San Diego], we aim to reshape STEM narratives and ensure they reflect the lived experiences and aspirations of all communities."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Project planners hope that by centering voices of those historically kept out of STEM fields, the stories can help dismantle barriers and encourage diversity in science.

Research will be led by the Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education at the University of San Diego. Following the community storytelling, the collaborative will seek to create tools and guidelines to repeat the process in other areas.