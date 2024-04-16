National City votes to allow food vendors team up with other businesses

National City's City Council voted in favor of an ordinance update that will allow them to team up with other businesses and sell food outside their facilities.

For about 18 months, Tacos El Villasana was a thriving, popular taco stand outside Machete Beer House on Highland Avenue in National City.

“One of our items that’s been a really big hit right now has been our ribeye tacos with Chimichurri,” taco cart vendor Christian Villasana said.

You might remember during a period of the COVID-19 pandemic, establishments that sold alcohol but not food were closed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

So many of them, without kitchens, opted for outdoor food carts and trucks. National City did not have language in its municipal codes for such sales.

Villasana's business was forced out of the Machete Beer House parking lot in National City on Nov. 7, 2023. (NBC 7 San Diego)

“They said they were going to have the city manager to contact us and try to work with us and we never heard anything about it,“ Villasana said.

Villasana was forced out Machete Beer House parking lot Nov. 7, 2023.

They moved the business to Chula Vista. They lost eight employees. It's now run by just Christian, his wife and one staffer.

At that time, the city shut down a second vendor operating on private property despite having permission from that business owner to be there.

“Oftentimes they operate with fear of retribution or fear of operating because the city can come down any time and ask them to leave,” National City Councilman Jose Rodriguez said.

Councilman Rodriguez says those two businesses inspired city leaders to rethink it. If passed, the ordinance would allow businesses such as bars to offer food sales on their property.

Caterers would need to have a direct sales catering permit and a business license. They would have to be in an area of the property that didn’t block traffic.

Rodriguez tells NBC 7 there are about 10 to 15 vendors wanting to set up shop here.

“As long as that place has access to restrooms and handwash stations so their are patrons can go there and be sanitary,“ Rodriguez said.

The opportunity would only be extended to those with the proper county licenses and permission to operate on private property not public areas.

Villasana won’t hesitate to move back to Machete Beer House and he’s hopeful for others.

“We all have families so we can keep on working and everyone can keep working then we can keep providing for our families,“ Villasana said.

Council will have a second reading on the new ordinance at its next meeting. Catering companies like Christian's could be up and running again in National City by the Summer.