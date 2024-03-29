National City mayor publicly calls out councilmember over business contract

A news conference was already underway when the mayor of National City called out the councilmember who unexpectedly showed up and was standing about 20 feet away. It was a tad awkward.

“It is,” said National City Mayor Ron Morrison. “But I wasn't going to be intimidated by it. I mean, that was, I think, was the purpose.”

Mayor Morrison called the Friday morning news conference to discuss issues he has with Councilmember Jose Rodriguez, who was not scheduled to attend.

“I have no problem," Morrison said. "He wants to stand there while I keep my word. Fine.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The mayor said he warned his fellow councilmembers in 2023 how implementing individual district budgets would eventually be abused. Morrison lost the argument 3-2 and each councilmember was given a $100,000 annual budget to work with.

“I said at the time that I was going to speak out if there were abuses of this money,” said Morrison.

A La Prensa article this week triggered the news conference. The article questioned a new $47,000 contract signed between the city and a consulting firm on behalf of Councilman Rodriguez’s office. Mayor Morrison said the firm didn’t have a business license in National City when the contract was signed. He added the firm didn’t even exist at the beginning of the year.

“This was $47,000 contract for three months work for a company that really has no experience,” said Morrison. “This is the fish head that's been way out in the sun way too long. This thing just stinks to high heaven.”

The mayor said the taxpayer money came from Councilman Rodriguez’s annual budget and the firm is basically the councilman’s friends.

“I think anybody hires who they know can do the work,” said Councilman Rodriguez.

“We have such little trust for local officials because of things like this,” countered Morrison.

“I guess National City politics never fails to disappoint,” smiled Rodriguez.

He argued the consulting firm will act as a liaison between the city and its residents.

“It's exactly what it is. It's an outreach and education team with a series of tasks to do,” Rodriguez said. “[The mayor] knows in reality everything is legal. Everything is good to go.”

Mayor Morrison said the full city council never discussed the contract, but the city manager approved it anyway.

“Is this even legal? That's the question,” said Morrison.

“The district attorney should come on by, speak to our city manager and our city attorney,” Rodriguez smiled again.

NBC 7 contacted the District Attorney’s office, but a spokesperson declined to comment.