National City Handing Out 1,000 COVID-19 At-Home Testing Kits

The California Department of Public Health said 1 million home testing kits are set to be delivered to counties on Tuesday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One thousand COVID-19 at-home testing kits will be distributed Tuesday in National City as the public grapples with long wait times and booked appointments for tests.

Demand for testing increased after the holidays as residents returned to San Diego after time with loved ones and as students began school once again following their winter breaks. To help locals who have struggled to get tested against the virus, the National City Public Library will hand out 1,000 at-home testing kits beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.


The effort is made in partnership with San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. National School District officials will also be at the library to share more information on testing locations for students.

Aside from library staff, volunteers from the Alpha Phi Omega Alumni Association Chapter of San Diego and city leaders will distribute the testing kits to locals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The distribution comes as the San Diego County Office of Education awaits home testing kits from the state as promised by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California Department of Public Health said the state has already delivered about 3 million tests to counties and added 1 million more tests are set to be delivered Tuesday.

