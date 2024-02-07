National City considers renter protections after historic storm ravages rental homes

Families forced from their National City apartments two weeks ago because of flooding may soon see better rental protections.

National City councilmembers on Tuesday voted in favor of working on a new framework to close potential loopholes in San Diego County’s recent no-fault eviction and rent-hike moratorium.

“On Jan. 22, I lost everything: my car, my house,” Luis Vasquez said Tuesday, making his case to the council.

Vasquez, who has lived at the Highland View apartments for 15 years, is one of more than 70 renters who live in two different apartment complexes and a mobile home park who are concerned they could lose their units after flood repairs are made. His first-floor unit was one of dozens at the complex destroyed by flooding.

“We need stability,” Vasquez told the council. “We can't be thinking day-to-day if we'll be homeless or not "

Council members voted Tuesday to discuss the framework of a no-fault eviction moratorium at its next meeting.

Last week the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a 60-day ban on no-fault evictions and rent increases for areas devastated by the floods. The ban includes National City. National City Councilmembers applauded the move but plan on taking a look at two situations, noted by the city attorney, that the county ban doesn't cover, including the right to return at the same rent rate and specific owner relocation requirements for displaced tenants.

“It’s important that, as a result of these floods, no one gets evicted and gets a chance to come back to their communities and their rents get respected," said Councilmember Jose Rodriguez. "Those are reasonable demands since families have lost everything."

Jocelyn Lopez said she’s relieved the council approved discussing the framework for stronger renter’s rights.

Lopez and her four children are now living with relatives after flooding forced them out of their Highland View apartment. To make matters worse, she said, she broke her ankle after being swept by floodwaters and can't work right now.

Despite receiving two month's rental assistance from the city, she's even more concerned about a possible rent hike keeping her from being able to afford her old home once it's repaired.

“It’s like a maze," Lopez said. "I’m trying to find my way out. For this to happen to my family — it just broke me down.”

National City officials said they've provided financial assistance to more than 60 households affected by flooding, including the assistance provided to 21 families at Highland View apartments.

Councilmembers will take up the renter's rights issue at their next council meeting, which has been scheduled for two weeks from Tuesday.