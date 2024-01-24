Local union helps out families in National City affected by flood waters

Monday’s flood waters, which caused so much damage across San Diego, are also bringing out the best of volunteer spirit.

Such is the case in National City where volunteers are helping some 150 families in a mobile home park get their lives back together.

The rain took less than an hour to change Happy Hollow Trailer Park to terrifying for homeowner Argelia Cobarrubias.

“Literally like all of it. It just started coming in out of nowhere,” Resident Argelia Cobarrubias said.

The water and debris rose underneath Cobarrubias’ mobile home and the homes of all her neighbors. The water line in some places was as high as five feet.

Argelia showed NBC 7 around her home. There is little to salvage. She lost two sofas, two beds, clothes and keepsakes.

“It’s a lot you know. You don’t know where to start and your mind is like you don’t know,“ Cobarrubias said.

On Tuesday afternoon, 20 Carpenters from Union Local 619 came to the rescue with their trucks.

“We’re part of the community. We live here, we grew up here “ Union Representative Jesse Garcia said.

The group was summoned by National City District Two Councilman Jose Rodriguez who saw the need to help out the more than 100 families.

“It’s a health hazard so folks can’t live with that. You can’t sleep on a mattress covered in dirty water,“ Councilman Rodriguez said.

The after effects of a flood are particularly dangerous to those suffering respiratory illnesses and some other health problems.

The volunteers managed to fill and overfill 10 double-sized dumpsters in just about six hours.

“They are doing a great job, they have been helping us a lot,” Cobarrubias said.

It is still a ways from getting back to normal, but homeowners see it as a start.

Members of the Carpenter’s Union say they will return Wednesday to help Encanto flood victims and residents on Imperial Avenue.