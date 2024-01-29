National City renters flood city council meeting after losing housing to storms

With their apartments destroyed by Jan. 22's flooding, people who lived on the first floor of the Highland View Apartments crowded into a special National City council meeting on Monday night. After getting letters showing they could lose their homes following flood repairs at their complex, they looked for the council's help and a sympathetic ear.

“We don’t have a home to go to,” said one resident who interrupted the council.

Another chimed in, “Can we go to yours?"

With councilmember Jose Rodriguez pushing for residents to be heard, some got even more vocal as Mayor Ron Morrison explained that legally, they could only discuss the disaster declaration that was on the agenda. Eviction concerns would have to wait for next week's meeting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“To wait until next week makes it seem like we are not listening and doing the people’s work,” said Councilmember Rodriguez.

Eventually the council voted to approve the disaster declaration, making it easier to receive state and federal funding.

Before the meeting, housing advocates stood side-by-side with renters outside City Hall, who shared their stories of loss.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more from those tenants who are asking for help.

"So to be given a notice that we have ten days to be out of our apartment is a little disheartening on top of losing our home," said Amber.

He's among the 20+ tenants at Highland View Apartments that got a letter from the management company giving flooded out residents three options while repairs are made:

Stay at at hotel and the company will cover the cost until Jan. 31

Stay with a relative

Take two months worth of rent, along with their security deposit and their rental agreement will be terminated

Councilman Rodriguez is looking to take protective action.

“We need to pass some kind of eviction moratorium for those families impacted by this. Along with that we need to make sure we give them a chance to get back on their feet so rent should not be increasing during this time," Councilman Rodriguez said.

Alysson Snow heads the Housing Rights Legal Clinic at USD. She says all cities should be looking to strengthen renter’s rights after the storm.

“Tenants need to know they have the right to return to their apartment, but the right is contingent on them continuing to pay rent. So the worst thing they can do now is stop paying rent. I know it hurts and it’s counterintuitive,” said Snow.

Jocelyn Lopez was in tears after losing everything in her apartment. Now she and her family are left wondering how they’re going to recover.

“It’s very distressing,” said Lopez. “We don’t have a bed to go to. We don’t have a blanket or a pillow to put our head in.”

City Attorney Barry Schultz says his officer has met with the property managers at Highland View Apartments.

Schultz says they’re working together to make sure the company complies with their legal obligations.

He also noted the councilmembers could later consider an eviction and rent hike moratorium.

Councilmember Rodriguez is hoping to address those issues at their Feb. 6 meeting.