Nathan Fletcher's accuser could represent herself in sexual assault suit

There are changes happening in the case of the former Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) worker accusing former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual assault. Grecia Figueroa has parted ways with her lawyer.

In a "substitution of attorney" form, Figueroa checked the box indicating she would represent herself in the civil sexual assault case against Fletcher. There was no reason given for the change of counsel.

Attorneys NBC 7 talked to say this filing is a bad sign for Figueroa, especially since this is the second attorney she's parted with. They say this potentially signals that the case may not be that strong.

“Lawyers, people think we're dumb, but we're not that dumb, and sometimes we like to jump off a sinking ship," civil and defense attorney Brian Watkins said. "If the client is intending to do something that the lawyer disagrees with is another possible reason. And, you know, we're not going to risk our bar card and our livelihood for one case, you know, especially a case like this. This isn't a career case."

A recent court filing from Fletcher's attorneys accuse Figueroa of withholding or destroying evidence.

Figueroa also failed to appear at a Wednesday hearing where Fletcher's attorneys wanted to get access to her phone, as well as her friend's phone, according to the Voice of San Diego.

“Those are all red flags that you only received half the story when the allegations first came, you know, to light,” Watkins said. "This is happening amidst these allegations by the opposing party, saying that there possibly is destruction of evidence there, shows me that the lawyer wants to clear themselves of that and have no part of it."

Figueroa filed the lawsuit against Fletcher last March, claiming he groped her, sexually harassed her and was involved in her firing from MTS.

Fletcher has denied all wrongdoing and claims he and Figueroa had a consensual relationship.

NBC 7 reached out to Figueroa’s former attorney Jessica Pride and have not yet heard back.

Fletcher's attorneys issued a statement saying, “While we will not speculate about why Ms. Figueroa has separated from another set of attorneys, we believe the evidence exonerates Mr. Fletcher and shows that Ms. Figueroa has made defamatory statements about him. We look forward to her production of additional evidence in her possession."

A trial date for the case is scheduled for February of next year.

