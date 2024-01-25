The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has released the findings of an independent investigation into the termination of an employee who says she was sexually harassed by former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. Fletcher is also the former Chair of the MTS Board of Directors.

Last April, The MTS Board of Directors retained the Oppenheimer Investigations Group LLP to look into some of the claims raised in Grecia Figueroa’s lawsuit. Figueroa was working as an MTS public relations specialist when she says Fletcher sexually harassed her. She was fired in February 2023.

According to an MTS press release, here are some of the key findings of the independent investigation:

That MTS officials and employees did not have any knowledge of a personal and/or intimate relationship between Fletcher and Figueroa prior to Figueroa’s termination;

That Fletcher was not involved in Figueroa’s termination;

That MTS officials acted reasonably in their reporting of information to the MTS Board of Directors;

That Fletcher’s positions on the MTS Board and/or County Board of Supervisors or his relationships with MTS officials or agents did not impact the reporting of information to the Board, MTS’s treatment of Figueroa, or any other actions taken by MTS

NBC 7 Investigates is reading through the report. Check back for more details.

You can also read the full report yourself below.

Figueroa’s attorneys sent us the following statement:

Upon reviewing MTS’ independent investigation, we can’t help but feel unsurprised and disappointed. These purportedly independent results simply spout baseless ‘performance issues’ as a means of avoiding liability when it is clear that Ms. Figueroa was thriving at work before Fletcher announced his run for political office. It is also crucial and telling that Ms. Figueroa was not even interviewed or consulted by the supposedly independent body performing this investigation. How could a fair or impartial investigation occur when the victim herself is not given the opportunity to tell her story? All of this in the coat tails of a recent court filing by another former MTS employee accusing the public entity of attempting to have her break the law and lie with respect to Ms. Figueroa’s lawsuit and employment. It is clear that MTS has engaged in practices designed to protect its own interests, and perhaps even the interests of former Chairman, Nathan Fletcher, rather than look out for its own employees. We will continue to uncover the truth and seek accountability as this case proceeds toward trial next year.

Fletcher's attorney, Sean McKaveney, provided this statement:

"As we have known from the beginning, Mr. Fletcher was not Ms. Figueroa’s employer or supervisor, and he played no role in her termination whatsoever. We are pleased that these facts have finally been confirmed and are now publicly available."

MTS is not commenting, saying the report stands on its own, as it was independent and commissioned by the Board of Directors.

You can read the entire report for yourself here: