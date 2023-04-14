Shelter-in-Place Order Issued for Naval Medical Center San Diego in Response to ‘Potential Security Concern'

A shelter-in-place order has been issued at the Naval Medical Center San Diego near Balboa Park in response to a 'potential security concern," according to the hospital Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the hospital at around 10:45 a.m., at that time NBC 7 confirmed that there were officers going through buildings and some people were being evacuated.

SkyRanger 7 arrived at the scene and showed at least 10 patrol cars near the hospital.

San Diego police said there is no confirmation of shots fired or injuries. A spokesperson said the U.S. Navy would provide additional information.

At around 11 a.m., Naval Medical Center San Diego posted on their Facebook page they have issued a shelter-in-place order in response to a potential security concern.

NBC 7 is working to gather more details.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.