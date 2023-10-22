Downtown San Diego

Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of northbound I-5 in San Diego

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A traffic accident at I-5 north caused all lanes to be closed for hours. (SIDEO TV)
SIDEO TV

All northbound lanes of Interstate-5 in downtown San Diego will be closed for about two hours following a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up on northbound lanes of I-5 south of State Route 94 and westbound SR-94 to northbound I-5, according to CHP.

Around 8:29 p.m., a vehicle stalled in the No. 3 lane on I-5. The vehicle's hazard lights were left on and someone ran out of the vehicle, according to CHP traffic logs.

A pedestrian was then hit, CHP logs say.

Medics arrived on the scene and began attempting CPR on the pedestrian, according to CHP.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San Diegotraffic
