Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of northbound I-5 in San Diego

All northbound lanes of Interstate-5 in downtown San Diego will be closed for about two hours following a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up on northbound lanes of I-5 south of State Route 94 and westbound SR-94 to northbound I-5, according to CHP.

NB I-5 just south of SR-94 and WB SR-94 to NB I-5, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 23, 2023

Around 8:29 p.m., a vehicle stalled in the No. 3 lane on I-5. The vehicle's hazard lights were left on and someone ran out of the vehicle, according to CHP traffic logs.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A pedestrian was then hit, CHP logs say.

Medics arrived on the scene and began attempting CPR on the pedestrian, according to CHP.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.