Mudslide damages home, causes road closure in Lakeside

A mudslide in Lakeside has damaged a home and shut down one road on Wednesday morning.

“I was letting our chickens out and saw the trucks in the road and came up here to ask a few questions. Nobody could answer any questions at that point,” neighbor Steven Sterling said.

Lakeside Fire Protection District received a call around 7 a.m. from a neighbor about a possible watermain break. When crews arrived, they found a mound of mud in the middle of Posthill Road and that the side of the hill had slid onto the road.

County roads cleared the mud, and Lakeside Water District assessed the situation, according to Lakeside Fire.

But county building inspectors yellow-tagged the home to keep its homeowner away from the rooms at risk of further collapse.

NBC 7 saw the homeowners putting tarps on the top of the hill to prevent further erosion — something Sterling says he could see happening if the rain continues.

"Boulders, and things like that, and it could come down and then just normal erosion of the dirt," Sterling said.

Lakeside Fire says their investigation found the landslide happened because two lines from the water meters broke, but they don't know if the waterline break caused the mudslide or if the mudslide caused the waterline to break.

The home's water meter will be turned off until the waterlines are fixed, and it will be on the homeowner to make those repairs, according to Lakeside Fire.

Sterling says they will take a new route when they leave home.

"It just means we have to go down 67, instead of the back through the neighborhood," Sterling said.

It is still unknown as to when Posthill Road will reopen.

Lakeside Fire said it’s very important that you have a go bag ready because they don’t know if additional rain could cause more mudslides.