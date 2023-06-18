MTS bus driver strike ends in East County, South Bay after close vote

The bus drivers' union voted Sunday to end the five-week strike that disrupted routes in parts of San Diego County.

The vote was 143 to pass and 121 to reject. Drivers will return to work on Monday.

Transdev, a contractor for the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), presented a new contract proposal Friday to bus drivers and the union representing them in an effort to cease the workers' strike.

The bus driver work stoppage was nearing the end of its fifth week as workers sought higher pay, improved working conditions, clean restrooms and better rest areas for when they take their breaks. Teamsters Local 683, which represents about 600 union members, was negotiating with Transdev-owned First Transit in an effort to make their demands met.

The strike started in the South Bay the week of May 15 and, a few days later, impacted East County bus service routes as well. MTS Access and Minibus services -- paratransit services for those with limited mobility -- were also impacted, MTS said. Trolley routes and bus routes operating out of MTS' Kearny Mesa and Imperial Avenue divisions were not affected.

On Wednesday, the agency told NBC 7 the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

MTS said it is "aware of the inconveniences arising from this work stoppage and apologizes to riders for this disruption."

As part of MTS' latest proposal, it's offering $1 million to resolve the strike by Friday. Those funds would be used to pay for Transdev drivers' demands.

Driver Francisco Covarrubias told NBC 7 he's been working 13 hours per day, six days per week. Among their biggest wants, according to Covarrubias, are clean and safer break areas. Covarrubias said drivers don't feel safe taking their meal breaks at stops like Iris Avenue Transit Center, and said restrooms at transit centers aren't cleaned regularly and are covered in graffiti.

"We shouldn't be negotiating restroom and meal break areas in the labor agreement," Jose Puga with Teamsters Local 683 said. "That's something that every employer has to have for their employees here in California but it seems that this company and MTS, they've been doing it for the last decade so they think we are just going to take it, and we're not."

Meanwhile, many who rely on the bus are struggling to get where they need to go, especially in the South Bay where MTS said on Tuesday less than 10% of their routes were covered.

Geocanda Martinez typically takes two buses and a trolley to get from San Ysidro to her monthly doctor's appointment in Chula Vista. Both routes were canceled Tuesday.

"It is frustrating because you’re sure you’re supposed to be at some time and a place and right now you don’t know. And what if you can’t call someone. I have to lose my appointment and I have to pay $25 for missing the appointment," Martinez said.

Luckily, she was able to call her grandson for a ride but others haven't been so lucky. MTS estimates that thousands of passengers have been impacted by the strike. The agency said South Bay passengers should check MTS alerts and their detour page online for the latest information on their routes.

Riders can check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage for the latest route updates, or call (619) 233-3004.