MTS Bus Driver Work Stoppage Impacts Minibus and Access Service as Strike Enters 3rd Week

A bus driver work stoppage against the Metropolitan Transit System's contracted service provider entered its third week and was severely impacting bus service routes, including the agency's paratransit routes, MTS said Tuesday.

The strike started in the South Bay the week of May 15 and, a few days later, impacted East County bus service routes as well. As of Tuesday, MTS Access and Minibus services -- paratransit services for those with limited mobility -- were also impacted, MTS said. Trolley routes and bus routes operating out of MTS' Kearny Mesa and Imperial Avenue divisions were not affected.

Bus drivers with Teamsters Local 683, which represents about 600 union members, are striking for better working conditions and higher wages but say negotiations have stalled with First Transit, which is owned by Transdev and operates the buses on behalf of MTS.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to riders who rely on impacted MTS bus routes.

On Friday, the agency told NBC 7 the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement. A previous statement said was still working toward a compromise with Teamsters 683 and aim to continue bus operations with as minimal impact as possible.

MTS said it is "aware of the inconveniences arising from this work stoppage and apologizes to riders for this disruption."

Driver Francisco Covarrunias told NBC 7 he's been working 13 hours per day, six days per week. Among their biggest wants, according to Covarrubias, are clean and safer break areas. Covarrubias said drivers don't feel safe taking their meal breaks at stops like Iris Avenue Transit Center, and said restrooms at transit centers aren't cleaned regularly and are covered in graffiti.

"We shouldn't be negotiating restroom and meal break areas in the labor agreement," Jose Puga with Teamsters Local 683 said. "That's something that every employer has to have for their employees here in California but it seems that this company and MTS, they've been doing it for teh last decade so they think we are just going to take it, and we're not."

More than 30 MTS routes in the South Bay have been canceled amid a strike by bus operators. NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez has more information.

Meanwhile, many who rely on the bus are struggling to get where they need to go, especially in the South Bay where MTS said on Tuesday less than 10% of their routes were covered.

Geocanda Martinez typically takes two buses and a trolley to get from San Ysidro to her monthly doctor's appointment in Chula Vista. Both routes were canceled Tuesday.

"It is frustrating because you’re sure you’re supposed to be at some time and a place and right now you don’t know. And what if you can’t call someone. I have to lose my appointment and I have to pay $25 for missing the appointment," Martinez said.

Luckily, she was able to call her grandson for a ride but others haven't been so lucky. MTS estimates that thousands of passengers have been impacted by the strike. The agency said South Bay passengers should check MTS alerts and their detour page online for the latest information on their routes.

What routes are affected by the MTS bus driver strike?

Copley Park Division (MTS Access and minibus service): Bus routes out of the Copley Park Division that could be impacted include: MTS Access, 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985; Saturdays: 832, 833, 838, 945, 965; Sundays: 832, 833, 838.

South Bay Bus Division: Bus routes out of the South Bay division that could be impacted include: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

East County Bus Division: East County bus routes that could be impacted include: 115, 928, 864, 852, 874, 855, 815. To verify in real time if there is service on your route please contact the MTS Information & Trip Planning Office at (619) 233-3004 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Riders can also check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage for the latest route updates, or call (619) 233-3004.