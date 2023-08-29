MS-13, Mexican Mafia drug trafficker sentenced in San Diego federal court

A Tijuana man who trafficked methamphetamine into the United States on behalf of the international gang MS-13, as well as the Mexican Mafia, was sentenced in San Diego federal court to more than 17 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Nelson Alexander Flores, 52, pleaded guilty to his role in supplying others with large quantities of meth from "various sources in Mexico," which was then distributed across the United States.

A sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors states Flores was responsible for moving "50 to 60 kilos a month" of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"This defendant was responsible for moving more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine a month on behalf of violent international street and prison gangs," Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Haden said. "He imported these drugs into San Diego from Mexico, before they were sent to poison other communities throughout the United States."

The 210-month sentence he received Friday in San Diego will run consecutive to a five-year federal sentence he received in Ohio.

A sentencing memorandum from Ohio federal prosecutors states that Flores conspired with MS-13 members to extort people "using threats of violence and death towards the victims and their family members." The memorandum states Flores would call victims and demand cash, which netted him a total of $4,500. A portion of that money was used "to promote MS-13's activities and operations in El Salvador and the United States," according to prosecutors.

Flores pleaded guilty in Ohio to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.