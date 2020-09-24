Mountain West to Vote on Fall Football Season

The Mountain West Conference is on the brink of starting up its football season. The Board of Directors has a meeting scheduled for 7:30 pm on Thursday night where they will discuss, and potentially vote on, a seven or eight game conference-only schedule that would start in late October. The return to play plan would also include a conference championship game.

Access to rapid-result testing and the costs that come with it will be a main topic of discussion.

If they decide to start up the Aztecs would still play their fall home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson instead of trying to squeeze in one more season at SDCCU Stadium.

Among the Group of Five conferences the Mountain West and Mid-American are the only ones not currently trying to play football. SDSU is expected to be a contender for the Mountain West title and with that comes the potential for a sizeable payday.

The highest-ranked team from the “non-power” conferences (SEC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC) gets an automatic spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, which means that conference gets a check for just shy of $6.5 million.

One major problem, and this is something the Mountain West will consider as it contemplates the season’s length, is the College Football Playoff committee still hasn’t decided if there’s going to be a minimum number of games necessary to play in major bowl, or any bowl for that matter.

Several games have already been postponed due to COVID-19 and may or may not be made up. Consider this possible scenario:

The committee says a school must play at least seven games to be eligible for a New Year’s Six game. A team goes 6-0 but loses the rest of its games for coronavirus-related reasons and is ranked in the Top-5 would then be on the outside looking in (unless that team is Alabama, in which case the NCAA will change all its rules and bow down to Nick Saban, per usual).

If the Mountain West does not hold a vote on Thursday night it’s expected to do so some time on Friday.