Mountain lion back in the wild after animal attack, care from SD Humane Society

The puma, which was captured last month in Yucca Valley. was severely emaciated, anemic and had soft tissue trauma consistent with an animal attack

Mountain lion being released into the wild by the San Diego Humane Society
A mountain lion that was attacked and wounded in the wild is adapting to its new environment Monday, according to a report from the San Diego Humane Society.

The female mountain lion was sent to the humane society's Ramona Wildlife Center for treatment and released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Nov. 20 in San Bernardino County. A satellite GPS monitor was placed on the mountain lion for tracking and to help ensure her health and well-being.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the mountain lion to the San Diego Humane Society on May 30. She was found in Yucca Valley and was severely emaciated, anemic and had soft tissue trauma consistent with an animal attack.

About a month later, the mountain lion was moved to an outside enclosure to continue her recovery. She responded well to antibiotics and pain medications during her stay at the San Diego Humane Society.

"We did not know if this mountain lion was going to make it at first because she was so debilitated," Autumn Nelson, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, said. "Remarkably, against all odds, she gained the necessary weight and became strong enough to return home, which is the goal for every patient who enters our care."

