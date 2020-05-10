Mother’s Day for New Moms Different During COVID-19

Becoming a first-time mom can be a difficult transition. But, becoming one during the coronavirus outbreak adds another layer of uncertainty.

Alexis Avina, 38, lives in Little Italy. She was nearing the end of her pregnancy with her first baby when the coronavirus pandemic began. Because of the rapidly changing situation, she didn’t know what to expect for her delivery.

“I was excited about my baby, it was my first time being pregnant, but I was also nervous. Knowing I was pregnant I was in the vulnerable population, you are more susceptible.”

She continued her doctor visits in person, online, and through telehealth visits.

But because of COVID-19, her husband couldn't go to her prenatal visits, disappointing for both of them.

“When I first found out, I had a really hard time, I cried and thought you know this is not the pregnancy I had imagined, I had imagined him coming to the visits my family being there.”

Sharp Mary Birch allows one support person to be in the hospital, so her husband was with her. They were screened for symptoms of the virus, before being admitted.

Alexis gave birth to Luca, a healthy baby boy, on April 1, 2020.

On this Mother's Day, she has this advice for others: “Take it one day at a time and to find the best in the pregnancy and to see the good.”