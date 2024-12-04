Brief power outages affects more than 4,000 SDG&E customers in La Mesa, Del Cerro, San Carlos area

More than 4,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power in the La Mesa area Wednesday afternoon.

The unexpected outage began around 2 p.m. for customers in the La Mesa, San Carlos, Del Cerro and Lake Murray areas. The majority of customers had power restored before 3:30 p.m. and SDG&E anticipates those remaining should have electricity restored by 7:30 p.m

Separately, about 840 customers were without power in North County San Diego. SDG&E estimates power will be restored for those customers by 8:30 p.m.

The cause of both outages was not known.