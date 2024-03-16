More than 100 meals distributed to San Diego County families in need during Ramadan

Dozens of people lined up at the Iftin Charter School along El Cajon Boulevard on Saturday morning to receive free meal boxes. The event was organized by Islamic Relief USA, along with the Somali Family Service of San Diego.

"I am from Afghanistan, Kabul," said Mohammad Hamim, who told NBC 7 that he arrived in San Diego nearly three weeks ago with his wife and daughter.

For Hamim, this isn't just his first Ramadan away from home, it's the first time that he's ever left the country, while his mom is still back in Kabul.

"That is what I'm thinking about, I'm sorry for her because I am the only son of my family, my father's already died and she's having no one else in the home," said Hamim.

Hamim told NBC 7 that he is currently looking for a job, and is trying to put food on the table for his family. Some of the people who attended the event, according to Najla Ibrahim with the Somali Family Service of San Diego, have similar stories.

"Many of communities that we serve which are the refugee and immigrant populations here in San Diego County — they face a lot of food insecurity," said Ibrahim.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 13% of U.S. households were food-insecure in 2022. That is why the Somali Family Service of San Diego passes out food to communities every month. But during the month of Ramadan, Ibrahim said many Muslims are fasting from sunrise to sundown.

Each of the boxes given out were specifically tailored to meet those needs.

"They have all the basic staples that you need to make a meal, so there's sugar there's salt, there's rice, there's pasta and there's dates, which is something that people typically eat to break their fast at the end of the day," said Ibrahim.

The Somali Family Service of San Diego said a total of 280 meals were distributed on Saturday. One hundreds families at the event went home with a meal, while the remaining boxes were set aside and delivered directly to people who are either disabled or elderly.