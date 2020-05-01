More North County Beaches to Open Early Next Week

The Cardiff and San Elijo State Beaches both opened to the public Friday for walking, swimming, and surfing.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Parks and Recreation told NBC 7 in an email that the beaches are open to “local residents” who must be actively recreating. “Sitting and sunbathing is not allowed.” People using the beaches must maintain physical distancing.

The decision to open the state beaches came as the City Councils of both Del Mar and Carlsbad met to discuss reopening their beaches.

Del Mar will open its beaches Monday, May 4, unless an emergency arises that forces the City Manager to pull the plug.

That’s what happened late Wednesday after cities across the county were informed that California’s Governor would announce the closure of all beaches.

Del Mar quickly shifted gears and decided not to open, after all, resulting in a lot of disappointed beach-goers.

Carlsbad’s City Council voted to open its beaches Monday, May 4 with the caveat that the six miles of state beach just to the south also be opened.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Parks and Recreation told NBC 7 there are no plans to open any other state beaches in San Diego County at this time.

Del Mar resident Richard Colavin told NBC 7 it’s “ridiculous” to have the beach closed.

“It’s probably the safest place anywhere. You can either be in the water or walking on the beach, you know, social distancing from each other, why not?” he said.

Colavin added, “It’s safer than Costco,” and set off on his afternoon walk.

Debbie Shafer said the sooner the beaches open, the better.

"I’ve already been for a walk at La Jolla Shores, and Mission and Pacific Beach, on the beach. People were great, social distancing, nobody lying on the sand, so way to go, San Diego,” Shafer said.