Monarch School in Barrio Logan Hosts Fundraiser to Help Unsheltered Students

Monarch, a public school that serves nearly 300 K-12 students who are experiencing homelessness, will hold its annual fundraiser in hopes to raise money to continue enriching the lives of its students with education and resources.

The fundraiser will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., hosted by NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia and Telemundo 20’s Rigo Villalobos.

“After a challenging year, we are excited to come together to kick-off a new school year, hear about our latest innovative program updates, celebrate our incredible students, and most importantly Raise Up to support Monarch School’s mission,” the school said on one of its fundraising pages.

In 2020, the school was forced to shut down its classrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning students had to learn remotely. That posed a challenge for Monarch since many of its students didn’t have a roof over their heads where they could comfortably study.

Victor Rodriguez, who is now a senior, told NBC 7 last year that he had to do his distance learning from inside his family’s car before The Monarch School was able to provide a hotel for the family.

This year, with COVID-19 vaccines widely available and COVID-19 cases decreasing in California, the school is ready to welcome its students back to class. In anticipation of the return to campus, donations are coming at a critical time.

For more information on the “Raise Up for Monarch” fundraiser, including how to donate or register for the event, click here.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of Raise Up for Monarch. KNSD/KUAN President and General Manager, Todd Mokhtari, is a board member of The Monarch School.