A mother was in the hospital Monday with serious injuries after an accident with an SUV.

The 35-year-old woman was riding on an e-bike near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street with her 16-month-old daughter when the two collided with a 42-year-old woman in a Toyota 4-Runner around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and worked with police on the investigation.

The accident is under investigation.