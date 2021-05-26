missing person

Missing Woman Last Seen in Downtown San Diego, Was Supposed to Return to Chula Vista Care Facility

Anyone who has seen Bellafiore or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact SDSO’s Poway station at (858) 513-2800

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities in Poway are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman considered at-risk after she asked her taxi driver to take her to downtown San Diego instead of her care facility.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 71-year-old Denise Bellafiore was last seen May 20 leaving Poway by taxi. She was supposed to return to her residential care facility in Chula Vista, but told her taxi driver to take her to downtown San Diego, SDSO said.

Bellafiore was dropped off near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway in East Village and has not been seen or heard from since.

The missing woman is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and may be using a walker for assistance.

Anyone who has seen Bellafiore or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact SDSO’s Poway station at (858) 513-2800. SDSO’s non-emergency line can also be contacted at (858) 565-5200. 

