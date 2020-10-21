Missing Woman Last Seen in Clairemont Area: SDPD

San Diego authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a local woman who was reported missing this week.

Megan Hosfield, 21, was last seen with her broken down car in the area of 6565 Balboa Ave. in the Clairemont area. She wore a gray and black tie dye shirt along with some dark jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Hosfield is described as standing at about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the woman recently or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2277.