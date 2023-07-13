Minors caught trying to steal ATM detained after car chase: Escondido police

Three minors were among those detained early Thursday following a brief pursuit after Escondido police responded to a call of a group trying to put an ATM in a car.

The Escondido Police Department said it received a call after 3 a.m. of a burglary in place near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway. There, four people were in the process of placing an ATM in a car.

While trying to evade offices, the group got inside the car and reversed into a police cruiser before taking off.

Escondido police said the chase went on for about 10 minutes before the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree. As a result, all occupants of the car ran but were eventually detained.

Law enforcement did not release the names of those detained, but described them as three minors and one adult who are believed to be from Hemet. A gun was found in the car along with stolen goods, according to police.