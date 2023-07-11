CBP officer facing bribery, drug charges lived ‘secret life' fueled by cash: Prosecutors

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer accused of allowing cars packed with illegal drugs to cross into the U.S. from Mexico unchecked lived a secret life away from his stateside family fueled by large amounts of unexplained cash, prosecutors argued.

CBP Officer Leonard George is charged with accepting bribes and conspiracy to transport and distribute controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines.

At George's detention hearing, Deputy U.S. Attorney Bianca Calderon-Penaloz argued George should be held without bail because he’s a flight risk. Although George is a U.S. citizen, he makes frequent trips to Tijuana to an area known for parties and prostitution. Prosecutors say he made 39 trips to Tijuana so far this year to visit a girlfriend who works at the Hong Kong Gentleman’s Club.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been allowing vehicles loaded with drugs to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, federal prosecutors say. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports on July 6, 2023.

The prosecution also shared new details about how the drug smuggling scheme worked. A one-year investigation showed that load drivers bringing drugs across the border were instructed to look for the lane where George worked. They would wait for a “go signal” that he was in the lane and the vehicles would pass through George’s lane without inspection, said Calderon-Penaloza.

The prosecutor added that George made large cash deposits and large credit card payments with bribe money.

Calderon-Penaloza told the judge George lived a “secret life apart from his wife and children” and that the secretive behavior was leading to a separation.

George’s court-appointed lawyer, Andrew Nietor, argued that his client has “significant family and community ties” and that he is married with three children and should not be considered a flight risk.

Judge Barbara Major disagreed. She said the case against George appears to be a strong one and that it appears he has strong ties to Mexico and available cash.

“There are so many factors here that create a risk that he will not appear in court as required," Judge Major said.

George shook his head back and forth in apparent disbelief as his opportunity to bail out of custody was denied. His wife appeared to be holding back tears.

If convicted George could spend 10 years to life in prison.