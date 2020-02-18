Minivan Crashes into House in Mountain View

A minivan crashed through the cluttered garage of a home in Mountain View Tuesday and stopped just before taking out a coffee table in the living room.

The crash took place south of 37th Street near Ocean View Boulevard just before 4:15 p.m.

The van's front end went through the wall separating the garage form the home's living space, and furniture, buckets and other items were strewn across the floor and on the hood of the van.

There were no injuries and the extent of the damage is unknown according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

San Diego Fire-Rescue requested structural engineers to evaluate the home.

