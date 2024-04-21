Military Appreciation Sunday at Petco Park: Navy sailor, single mother of 2 gifted car

There was a lot of excitement at Petco Park on Sunday, as the San Diego Padres faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays. But it's what happened before the game that changed a Navy family's life.

Petty Officer Olusola Hopkins is a single mother of two. She received a brand new car — something that she's never had before.

"I'm really just in shock right now, but I'm really grateful," Hopkins said moments after her new car was unveiled in Gallagher Square.

Hopkins joined the Navy about six years ago, and she's been serving the country ever since. She just got promoted to petty officer roughly a year ago. She told NBC 7 that not having a reliable mode of transportation — not to mention raising two young kids — isn't exactly easy.

"We've had a rough couple past years, but it's been getting better, and this is a great help," Hopkins said.

It was Military Appreciation Sunday at Petco Park. That's why the Padres, in partnership with the United Services Automobile Association came together to make this Navy mom's life a whole lot easier. Hopkins was nominated by local nonprofits to be selected for the USAA's Recycled Rides giveaway program.

This is the least they could do for Hopkins, according to Padres CEO Erik Greupner.

"It's a huge part of our community, obviously doing vital work to defend our freedom as a country. So any time we get an opportunity to pay honor and support in small and big ways our military community, we're just incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Greupner said.

San Diego is home to more than 115,000 active duty military members. For this Navy family, getting around town just got a whole lot easier. Ahead of Sunday's game, Hopkins told NBC 7 that she is a friar faithful all the way.