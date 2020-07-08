Mid-Coast Trolley Expansion Still on Track, Even During Pandemic

One business that continues to thrive during these unprecedented times is construction, and the Mid-Coast Trolley Expansion project's good progress has actually been helped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews have been busy over the last couple of months putting down track and finishing bridge decks for the county's largest transportation infrastructure project.

The trolley line will extend service from the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown to the University Community area, serving popular areas like Old Town, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre.

Right now, crews are extending the blue line service of the trolley by 11 miles. Nine new stations are going in, as well.

The construction for this project started in late 2016 and in about six months to a year, residents will begin to see the trolleys on the tracks, tests and training for employees.

“We need to spend some time to test and train the new operators for that new segment as well," said Ramon Ruelas, Mid-Coast Corridor Director for SANDAG. "So we need to make sure the line is safe and functional for use when it is open to the public."

The Mid-Coast Trolley Expansion is expected to be open to the public late 2021.