Mickelson Commits to Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open returns to Torrey Pines from January 28-31. Friday, in a bit of a surprise, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson committed to play the event.

Lefty, a San Diego native, has won the Farmers three times but his last victory came in 2001, before the South course was redesigned. Mickelson skipped his home town tournament in 2019 due to a tough travel schedule and it was a possibility he was going to do the same this year.

The next week he's playing at a tournament in Saudi Arabia, then expected to return the next week to play at Pebble Beach, where he's won five times. Continent-skipping can be tough on a 50-year-old golfer but it appears Phil is going to give it a go.

Of course, this decision is likely part of a grander plan. The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in June (and can be seen on NBC 7) so Mickelson is likely trying to get another look at the course under competition conditions. The U.S. Open is the only tournament Lefty needs to complete the career Grand Slam.

Other San Diego products committed to the Farmers Insurance Open include Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Jamie Lovemark, Kyle Mendoza, Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun.

Tiger Woods is also expected to commit to the event before the January 22 deadline.