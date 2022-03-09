transgender rights

Mexican Consulate in San Diego Issues First Birth Certificates Recognizing Gender Identity

In January, it was annouced that Mexico's consulates in the United States were able to issue birth certificates to transgender people

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego issued the first three birth certificates recognizing gender identity to trans people on March 9, 2022.
The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego issued its first three birth certificates recognizing gender identity to transgender people on Wednesday.

Three women, who hold Mexican citizenship, were able to obtain their birth certificate and passports with their gender identity, a process that before needed to be done in Mexico.

"It's an important thing. It's going to give me visibility that for a long time we've been knocking on those doors to be given that visibility, as trans women," Jaime Aranguren, who recieved her birth certificate change.

"We are talking about people in the United States whom today the Mexican State is freeing from the shadows, marginalization and all kinds of violence," said the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.


