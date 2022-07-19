Medical Examiner ID's Body Found on Rocks at Sunset Cliffs

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man whose body washed onto the rocks at Sunset Cliffs last week, prompting speculation it was a teenage swimmer who drowned more than a month ago.

The body of Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24 of RiversideCounty, was found last Wednesday by a man looking for bait near the Sunset Cliffs tidepools, San Diego Lifeguards said. The body likely washed ashore amid high tide and became wedged into the jagged rocks near Claibornes Cove as the water subsided.

At the time, the body was decomposed and could not be identified other than that the person was a man, which led some to question whether it could be the body of an 18-year-old Woodlain Zachee-Prudhome, who was pulled under the water at Mission Beach and never surfaced.

A decomposed body was found on the rocks of Sunset Cliffs, sparking an investigation. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford shares what’s known about the case so far.

Evan Walker, an Attorney for Zachee-Prudhome's family, told NBC 7 they were contacted and questioned by San Diego Lifeguards following the discovery, but the family did not want to reveal the nature of the questioning.

"The family is doing the best they can dealing with this tragedy and they don’t want to be brought up, brought down with facts and rumors and hearsay," Walker said. "So again, they're waiting until we have verifiable evidence of something.”

The Medical Examiner's Office said Caballero Montes was last seen six days before his body washed ashore. The cause of death was still being determined and the manner of death was still being investigated by San Diego police.