Mayor Todd Gloria Slated to Speak at Capitol, Seek Funds to Remedy Fentanyl Crisis

While local families continue to mourn loved ones lost to the ongoing fentanyl crisis, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is preparing to speak about the issue at a conference in Washington D.C.

On Tuesday, the leader of America’s Finest City is slated to push for more funding to remedy the fentanyl crisis with resources such as treatment and education. Part of that education process is to teach people how to use Narcan to revive individuals who may be suffering from an opioid overdose.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, can treat narcotic overdoses to restore a person’s breathing if it’s stopped due to an overdose. It’s a medicine San Diego emergency responders say they use all too often as the crisis continues to worsen.

"In two years of being mayor, this happens a lot. It happens way too much and we can’t stand for it," Gloria said last month after four people were believed to have overdosed in University Heights. "While [fentanyl] is relatively new, the way it’s conveyed and given to people is relatively new and different, our resolve to tackle this is not new.

According to the county, more than 900 people in San Diego County died in 2021 due to accidental opioid overdoses. Additionally, the first quarter of 2022 saw a 14% increase in accidental opioid deaths compared to the same period a year ago, the county announced.

Mayor Gloria is slated to meet with the Office of National Drug Control Policy on the matter. In addition, he will also meet with the Department of Homeland Security and Congressional leaders to discuss immigration.

