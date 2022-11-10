2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Possible OD's in University Heights: SDPD

Two people died and two others were hospitalized following what was believed to be an overdose at a home in University Heights on Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home on the 4300 block of Louisiana Street for a report of four unresponsive people. There, first responders resuscitated two people with Narcan and declared two others dead.

The identities of the deceased have not been shared, but SDPD Chief David Nisleit said both individuals were in their 30s and one was a woman while the other was a man. The two individuals who were resuscitated were hospitalized soon after.

It is unclear what the group may have ingested, but SDPD believes they may have overdosed. A homicide investigation is now underway.

The response comes as San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is slated to announce Thursday the impact fentanyl has caused on the community.

According to the county, more than 900 people in San Diego County died in 2021 due to accidental opioid overdoses. Additionally, the first quarter of 2022 saw a 14% increase in accidental opioid deaths compared to the same period a year ago, the county announced.