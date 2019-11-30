City Councilman Scott Sherman Running for Mayor of San Diego

One more candidate has officially entered the competition for mayor of San Diego with fewer than 100 days until the primary election.

City Councilman Scott Sherman filed paperwork with the city on Wednesday to take on a mostly Democratic candidate pool as Mayor Kevin Faulconer terms out of office in 2020, city clerk documents show.

The two-term District 7 councilman, first elected in 2012, will also term out of office in 2020.

So far, 12 mayoral candidates are listed on the city clerk’s document website, including current Assemblyman and former Acting Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilwoman Barbara Bry and community activist Tasha Williamson, who are all Democrats.

Although city councilmembers and mayoral positions are officially nonpartisan, Sherman is a Republican.

He represents the neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, Serra Mesa, Tierrasanta, San Carlos, Del Cerro, Grantville, and MCAS Miramar.

The top two finishers of the March 3 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.