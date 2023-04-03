Masks No Longer Mandated in California Healthcare Settings; San Diego Facilities Follow New Guidance

Healthcare and other indoor high-risk settings in California will no longer require face masks in their offices beginning Monday, according to the state.

The California Department of Public Health relaxed its guidelines on masking in hospitals, nursing homes and detention facilities so each individual office can choose whether its workers and visitors should wear masks.

In San Diego County, several local entities announced they will follow the state Department of Public Health’s word and ease their mandate. The following facilities told NBC 7 they will no longer require patients or staff to mask up:

Rady Children’s Hospital

Kaiser Permanente

Palomar Health

Tri-City Medical Center (masking will be optional except for those who meet certain conditions)

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center (masks will be required in areas where higher levels of infection prevention are necessary)

Paradise Valley Hospital (masks will be required in areas where higher levels of infection prevention are necessary)

UC San Diego Health (certain patients and visitors will still need masks)

The following center will still require staff, patients and visitors to wear masks:

Scripps Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. In San Diego County, nearly 6,000 people have died from the disease, according to county health officials.