Masked Man Fatally Shot La Mesa Man When He Opened Door: Police

A 22-year-old man died during surgery after being shot multiple times in his own apartment, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Investigators said they received several 911 calls at 12:26 a.m. reporting gunshots being heard near 4300 Echo Court. When officers arrived soon after, they found the victim unresponsive with gunshots wounds to the chest and neck.

Witnesses who were inside the apartment during the shooting told police that the man was shot after answering an unexpected knock at the door, according to LMPD.

Police said that when he answered the door, there were two men wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts outside. One of the men immediately fired at the victim three times, hitting him twice. The men then ran away toward Echo Drive.

Officers gave CPR to the man until the arrival of paramedics, who took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to LMPD.

Police, who said they don't know of a motive yet, have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400. Tips can be called in anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-590-TIPS.