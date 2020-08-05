Mask On: Public Health Warnings Becoming Part of the Landscape

The reminders are there every step you take and everywhere you look: Wear a face mask, wash your hands, and stand six feet apart.

They’re also not going anywhere until the coronavirus goes away.

“As time goes on, I think you’ll see more and more,” said Edward Fyfe while standing next to a red and white sign that read "MASK ON: STOP THE SPREAD."

The City of Del Mar has invested in dozens of those type of signs as well as digital street signs warning residents and visitors to wear a face mask and wash their hands.

“That’s a good idea that they remind people they should have their mask on,” said Fyfe.

“You walk into a business that says you need a mask, oh well. You got to play by their rules,” sighed Michael Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was standing near the bow of the HMS Surprise at the Maritime Museum along San Diego’s Embarcadero with his face mask under his chin. The female figurehead on the bow of the ship was wearing a face mask.

“It’s just one of those things these days,” said Bradshaw. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t wear it, but I understand that we have to.”

“If you want to keep the economy open, wear your mask. If you want the beach to be open, wear your mask,” declared Deborah Lyons as she walked through Del Mar while wearing her face mask.

She’s fed up with people who ignore the public health warnings.

“They need a fine or a ticket or whatever,” said Lyons.

The City of Del Mar said it will start issuing fines to people who violate the mandatory face mask order. The city said it also wanted the County of San Diego to tighten its own restrictions.

“Some people get very offended if you don’t wear it, but there’s two sides to every coin,” concluded Bradshaw. “Some people get offended for having to wear it.”