Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader's life and legacy.

We broke down what city services will be impacted by this holiday.

No Delay in Trash Collection:

There will be a normal schedule for trash and recycling collection services on Monday within the City of San Diego. Residents in other cities should check with their waste service for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill will be open normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking:

Time restrictions on street parking and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones will still be enforced every day.

Be aware that parking on Port property and in different cities may vary.

Parks & Recreation:

Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed. Museums that are usually open on a Monday will be open.

Golf courses and starter booths will be open, holiday rates will apply. Visit the golf course page for more information.

Chollas Lake and San Vincente Reservoir will be open.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed.

Skate Parks:

The following skate parks will be open:

Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park

Carmel Valley Skate Park

Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park

Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park

Robb Field Skate Park

City Heights Skate Park

Linda Vista Skate Park

City Offices

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will also be closed.

All libraries will be closed

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Public Safety

Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center will be on duty.