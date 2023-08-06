Married San Diego couple killed in Bay Terraces crash

A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and died and another was hospitalized with fatal injuries after a two-car crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego on Aug. 1, according to San Diego police.

Around 9:52 p.m., San Diego Police Department officers were were called to South Woodman Street and Jamie Avenue where they learned two vehicles had crashed.

During an investigation, detectives learned a 24-year-old man was driving a Honda heading south and a 56-year-old man driving a 2006 Kia Sedona in the opposite direction when the Kia attempted to turn onto Woodman without yielding the right of way, said SDPD Sgt. K. Gibson.

San Diego resident and married man Ernest Martinez Acuna, 76, was one of four occupants traveling northbound in the 1500 block of South Woodman St. around 9:52 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver of that car was making a left turn onto Jamie Avenue when they hit another vehicle, ejecting Acuna, who was not wearing seatbelt, out of the vehicle, SDPD said.

Witnesses called 911 and paramedics rushed to the scene, where they tried to save Acuna's life, but his death was pronounced at the scene, police said.

Acuna's wife was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego where she was pronounced dead.

Acuna died from multiple blunt force injuries, SDPD said on Sunday.

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke with Lucy Acuna, the daughter of the crash victims, a few days after the deadly crash.

Lucy Acuna described the crash as being "like a flash."

"I blacked out for a minute and then when I came through, I was like where are my parents? Where are my parents? And I saw my dad is not in the car and we found him on the other side and he must’ve hit the pole at such a high impact," Lucy Acuna told NBC 7.

"This cul-de-sac is not the same without them," said a neighbor of the Acunas, Barbara Reid.