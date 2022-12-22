Marines

Marine Recruiter Helps Stop SoCal Smash-and-Grab Jewel Heist

Marine SSgt. Josue Fragoso was speaking with an applicant in the Del Amo Fashion Center recruiting office when they heard the sound of shattering glass.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Additional recon might have told four thieves this jewelry store was not going to be an easy target.

The Daniel's Jewelers at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance is located near a Marine Corps recruiting office.

Marine SSgt. Josue Fragoso was speaking with an applicant in the office Wednesday night when they heard the sound of shattering glass. SSgt. Fragoso and the applicant rushed from the office and followed the sound to the jewelry store.

Four people, including one armed with a hammer, were smashing jewelry cases and stealing merchandise.

"One of them had a hammer and he was coming out," Fragoso said. "Second one came out, grabbed him, dropped him down, detained him."

Two thieves were detained at the scene by Fragoso, the applicant and witnesses until police arrived.

"Great work to all involved & shout-out to @USMC,' Torrance police tweeted.

