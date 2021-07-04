Manny Machado Powers Padres To Victory With 2 Home Runs

On July 4th in our nations birth city, Manny Machado put on his personal fireworks show.
Machado hit a 2-run homer in the 1st inning off Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, then victimized Velasquez again in the 3rd inning with a 3-run homer. The homers were Machado's 15th and 16th of the season.
It was the 28th career multi-homer game for Machado. The only players with more over the last 10 seasons are Giancarlo Stanton, Nelson Cruz and Edwin Encarnacion (all have 30 multi-homer games).
The two Machado home runs gave the Padres a 5-0 lead and they never relinquished it, going on to beat the Phillies 11 to 1.
The victory ended a 3-game Padre losing streak and prevented the Phillies from sweeping the 3-game series.
In the 9th inning, with a steady rain coming down, the Padres offense exploded for 6 runs. Eric Hosmer had a bases clearing double, then Webster Rivas hit a 3-run homer to make it 11-1.
Padre starting pitcher Blake Snell, returning from an illness that caused him to miss his previous start, pitched well, but not long. Snell threw 81 pitches and did not allow a run, but went just 4 innings earning a no-decision.
The Padres bullpen picked up Snell, with 5 relievers allowing just 1 run in 5 innings. Austin Adams earned the win with a scoreless 5th inning.
The Padres return home and began a 4-game series against the Washington Nationals Monday at Petco Park.