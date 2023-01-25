Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood.

The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"When the child refused, the man grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her," SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. "She broke free and ran to safety."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The girl described the perpetrator as a slim, roughly 5-foot-11-inch man wearing a face mask, dark pants and black shoes, and smelling strongly of alcohol, the lieutenant said.

School officials at the Poway Unified School District, where the girl attends school, were warning families to be vigilant.

"We wanted our families and staff to be on high alert, especially if your children attend/walk to and from school near Shoal Creek Elementary School in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area," said an email sent from PUSD. "Officers are currently searching for the suspect overhead in a helicopter as well as on the ground."

Poway school officials said the suspect was traveling on foot, not in a vehicle. They were also had safety suggestions for families that might want to share with their children:

Walk in the company of others

Stay in view of the street (do not go into hidden areas like bushes)

Be alert (wearing headphones can reduce awareness)

If a passing vehicle stops, do not get too close

If a suspicious stranger approaches you, get away and tell an adult immediately

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to contact San Diego police.