Deputy Involved in Non-Fatal Shooting in Fallbrook Identified

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the patrol deputy involved in the non-fatal shooting of a man who allegedly advanced on sheriff's personnel with a rifle in his hands in Fallbrook.

Evan McCormick, a 15-year member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, opened fire on 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Sandoval in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road early Friday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings carried out by personnel with the county agency.

The events that led to the law enforcement gunfire began about 1 a.m. Friday, when Sandoval's wife made an emergency call to report that her husband was despondent and threatening suicide at their residence, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

While explaining the situation, the woman told a dispatcher that she had hidden a gun from her husband after he threatened to kill himself with it. As a pair of deputies were en route to the couple's home, the wife reported that Sandoval had retrieved another firearm and locked himself in a bedroom.

"She additionally reported there were children in the residence," Shebloski said.

When the patrol personnel arrived in the rural neighborhood just south of the Riverside County line, they met with the woman outside her home, and she informed them that her husband had access to a rifle and a handgun.

A short time later, as the deputies were getting more information from the woman, Sandoval came out from behind the home, carrying a long-barreled gun, according to Shebloski.

"Both deputies began to give (Sandoval) commands," Shebloski said. "However, (he) continued to advance towards the deputies and his wife as he pointed the rifle towards them. At this point, (McCormick) fired his department- issued rifle multiple times, striking the suspect in the ... lower body."

Sandoval then dropped his gun and fell to the ground.

"The deputies were able to call for assistance from other deputies and paramedics," Shebloski said. "Shortly afterwards, they took the suspect into custody and carried him to a nearby ambulance so medics could provide immediate medical care."

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to police, who did not disclose how she wound up hurt.

After being released from medical care, Sandoval was booked into county jail in Vista Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of resisting arrest, making criminal threats and carrying a concealed dagger.