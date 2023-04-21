Man With Rifle Shot By Sheriff's Deputies at Home Near Fallbrook Farm, SDPD Investigating

An armed man was shot multiple times by San Diego County Sheriff's deputies in a shooting at a home in Fallbrook early Friday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man's wife initially called 911 at about 1 a.m. to report her husband was making threats to harm himself, was armed and a 5-year-old and 9-year-old child were present, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home on White Lilac Rad and discovered the man had a long-range rifle with a scope, Shebloski said. It was unclear if the man fired any shots toward deputies, but Shebloski confirmed deputies opened fire.

The man was struck by gunfire multiple times and medics transported him to a hospital, SDPD said. It was unclear how severely he was injured and his current condition was not known.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No deputies were injured. The wife and children were also not harmed.

Investigators had a road leading to the Kendall Farms cordoned off with caution tape. It was unclear if the shooting was on the property of the farm.

The Sheriff's department did not provide any other details.

When a shooting involving a law enforcement officer occurs, an outside law enforcement agency is called in to investigate. In this case, the San Diego Police Department will conduct the investigation into the sheriff's department shooting to determine if any policies were violated.

No other information was available.