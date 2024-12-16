National City

Man with dementia missing from National City senior living home

The NCPD is asking for help to locate the 72-year-old man with dementia

By City News Service

William "Bill" Karrasch, 72, went missing on Sunday from a senior living home in National City.
A 72-year-old man with early onset dementia was reported missing from a senior living home, the National City Police Department said Monday.

William "Bill" Karrash was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday, the NCPD said.

He was possibly wearing a green jacket and slacks and is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The senior living home he was staying at is at 950 L Ave.

Karrasch does not drive and may have some personal belongings with him, NCPD said.

If seen, call the NCPD at 619-336-4411 ext: 0.

